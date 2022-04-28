Q1 2022 NCC AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Tomas Carlsson - NCC AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the first quarter earnings for the NCC Group. My name is Tomas Carlsson, and I'm the CEO. And with me here today, I have our CFO, Susanne Lithander. We are broadcasting with the live audience from Space in downtown Stockholm, and that's one of the many interesting projects where NCC has been involved in a major way.



So as you can see on this slide, I've been here before. But let's get back to the first quarter. And first of all, I'm really pleased with the way that the year has started and with the first quarter earnings. It may not be super obvious when you see the earnings numbers, but let me point out why I think that. First of all, this is a quarter where we always have seasonally low activity obvious for the winter, and our large asphalt businesses impacted, but also all of the contracting units are impacted by that.



We have a really strong orders received, almost SEK 2 billion up compared to last year in the first quarter. We have a