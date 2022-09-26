Ncc AB Update on NCC's Results Call Transcript

Sep 26, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the NCC Conference Call. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions). And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions). The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. You'll now be joined into the conference room.



Tomas Carlsson - NCC AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this update from NCC. My name is Tomas Carlsson, I'm the CEO. And with me here on the call, I also have Susanne Lithander, our CFO.



This morning, we issued an earnings update for the NCC Group. And let me break this down for you. And after my short presentation, there will be opportunities for questions. And the highlight for today goes like this. In the Asphalt business, we are experiencing a really strong headwind due to cost increases, primarily from energy but also from other costs. And as an effect of that, we also see lower volumes bought by our customers. And as a consequence, we expect business area Industry to report a 0 EBIT