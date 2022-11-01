Q3 2022 Ncc AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Tomas Carlsson - NCC AB(publ)-President&CEO
Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the third quarter earnings for the NCC Group. My name is Tomas Carlsson, I'm the CEO. And with me here today, I have Susanne Lithander, our CFO.
The way I think about this quarter goes something like this. It's a mixed picture in more challenging conditions. On one hand, we have strong orders received, then we have a strong order backlog. We have strong cash flow. We have stable earnings in Infrastructure and Building Nordics, even though cost increases are challenging. And then we have property development, selling one piece of property exactly according to plan.
On the other hand, we have write-downs in a few projects in Building Sweden, and we have a heavy impact on cost increases in Industry, and those are, of course, disappointments. So it's a mixed picture, and that is somewhat the theme of everything that we see today.
So to give you a little bit more flavor on that. Strong orders received, both in the quarter and rolling 12
