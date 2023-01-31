Q4 2022 Ncc AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Tomas Carlsson - NCC AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning and welcome to this presentation of the fourth quarter and the full year for the NCC Group. My name is Tomas Carlsson. I'm the CEO. And with me here, I have Susanne Lithander, our CFO. And after the presentation we will open up for questions from the Internet. And with that and with no further ado: the summary of the year and the quarter.



And it was a stable quarter for -- after a more mixed year. And the way I think about is this. We have good orders received for the year, strong order backlog towards the end of the year, but however, we have lower earnings. Infrastructure, stable earnings improvement quarter-over-quarter for 16 consecutive quarters. Building Sweden, with a fundamentally strong core but an impact from the write-down in the number of residential projects in the third quarter and the consequences of that.



Building Nordics, Denmark really strong, Finland impacted by restructuring costs by closing 1 department. A really challenging year for industry, EBIT earnings