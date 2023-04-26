Q1 2023 Ncc AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Tomas Carlsson - NCC AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the First Quarter for the NCC Group. I'm Tomas Carlsson, the CEO. And with me here today, I have Susanne Lithander, our CFO.



Main message for this quarter is this. We had good earnings, but more importantly, good orders received in all business areas, in all business areas and in basically all countries. Infrastructure continues to improve quarter after quarter. Building Sweden and Building Nordics on a seasonally low quarter, they had a somewhat slow start. Good cash flow from property sales, of course, but also from our overall business, Industry, early days still, but they had a good start of the year so far. What really drives the earnings in this quarter is that property development sold one fully developed project and one piece of land, driving earnings in a very clear way.



Good orders received. This is actually one of the best quarters that we've had on recent years. Book-to-bill in the quarter is 1.4, meaning that we are building