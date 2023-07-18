Q2 2023 Ncc AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Tomas Carlsson - NCC AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this presentation of the second quarter earnings for the NCC Group. My name is Tomas Carlsson, and I am the CEO. And with me here today, I also have Susanne Lithander, our CFO. Susanne?



Susanne Lithander - NCC AB(publ)-CFO and Head of Finance&IT



Good morning.



Tomas Carlsson - NCC AB(publ)-President&CEO



So I'm going to do a short summary of the quarter, and then I'll hand over to Susanne. And I'm really happy about this quarter. We see increase in orders received and a higher profit. And the really important message here is that we see a clear demand in many segments of the market, reflected in good orders received and a solid order backlog for the group and for all business areas. And the focus that we've had for some time on prioritized segment pays off. Infrastructure