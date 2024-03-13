Director Brenda Bacon Acquires 5,425 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Director Brenda Bacon has recently increased her stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV, Financial) by purchasing 5,425 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction took place on March 4, 2024, with the shares being acquired at a price of $46.07 each. This transaction has increased the director's holdings in the company, reflecting a positive sentiment from an insider's perspective. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading global timeshare company that markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel, and reservation services for more than 325,000 Club Members. Over the past year, the insider has executed a total of one buy transaction, purchasing 5,425 shares. There have been no sales reported by the insider during this period. The recent acquisition by Director Brenda Bacon represents a notable insider buy for the company. 1765233052071653376.png The insider transaction history for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc shows a pattern of 1 insider buy and 2 insider sells over the past year. This activity provides a glimpse into the insider sentiment trends regarding the company's stock. As of the date of the insider's purchase, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc had a market capitalization of $4.621 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 15.83, which is below the industry median of 20.7, indicating a potentially more attractive valuation compared to its peers. However, it is higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) suggests that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc was modestly undervalued at the time of the insider's purchase. With a share price of $46.07 and a GF Value of $53.92, the price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.85. 1765233070098771968.png The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. This intrinsic value estimate serves as a benchmark for investors to assess the stock's potential value. The recent insider buying activity, coupled with the company's current valuation metrics, may be of interest to investors looking for opportunities in the timeshare industry. As always, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

