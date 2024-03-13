Curtis Vanhyfte, the Chief Financial Officer of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC), has sold 17,639 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $57.78 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,019,013.42. Taylor Morrison Home Corp is a leading national homebuilder and developer that has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for six years in a row. The company is committed to building a diverse range of homes and communities to suit a variety of lifestyles and budgets, with operations spanning across various states and major markets. Curtis Vanhyfte’s recent transaction follows a pattern over the past year where the insider has sold a total of 17,639 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Taylor Morrison Home Corp shows a trend of insider selling, with 0 insider buys and 40 insider sells over the past year. In terms of valuation, Taylor Morrison Home Corp's shares were trading at $57.78 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market cap of $6.035 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 8.12, which is lower than the industry median of 10.495 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $38.04, Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.52, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. For more detailed information and analysis on insider trades and the company's financials, subscribers can access the full report on the GuruFocus website.

