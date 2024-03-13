Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC), a company specializing in database and analytics-related software, services, and products, witnessed a significant insider sell on March 4, 2024. Chief Product Officer Hillary Ashton sold 14,364 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, Hillary Ashton has sold a total of 42,246 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at Teradata Corp, with a total of 18 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Teradata Corp were trading at $37.8 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.672 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 61.82, which is above both the industry median of 27.97 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for Teradata Corp. In terms of valuation, with a share price of $37.8 and a GuruFocus Value of $45.50, Teradata Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's decision to sell shares could be influenced by a variety of factors and does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook on the company's future performance. Investors often look at insider transactions as one of many indicators to gauge the potential direction of a company's stock price.

