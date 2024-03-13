Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), a leading provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Lisa Iglesias, the company's Executive Vice President and General Counsel, sold 16,000 shares of Unum Group on March 5, 2024. Lisa Iglesias has been active in the market over the past year, with a total of 16,000 shares sold and no shares purchased. This latest transaction is part of a series of insider activities at Unum Group. The insider transaction history for Unum Group reveals a pattern of insider sales, with 12 recorded over the past year, compared to just 1 insider buy. This could suggest a trend among insiders, potentially reflecting their perspective on the company's stock value or future performance. On the valuation front, Unum Group shares were trading at $50 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.67 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 7.78, which is below both the industry median of 12.5 and Unum Group's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $50 and the GuruFocus Value of $40.32, Unum Group has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.24, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The sale by Lisa Iglesias could be interpreted in various ways by investors, but it remains a single data point in the broader context of Unum Group's financial performance and market valuation. Investors often look at insider transactions as one of many factors when assessing the potential direction of a stock.

