Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z), a leading online real estate marketplace, recently saw a significant insider sell by Director Amy Bohutinsky. According to a SEC Filing dated 2024-03-04, the insider disposed of 93,750 shares of the company.

Zillow Group Inc operates as a digital real estate company. The company provides real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web, which is designed to connect consumers with professionals who can help meet their needs. Zillow's brands include Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and RealEstate.com.

Over the past year, Amy Bohutinsky has sold a total of 93,750 shares of Zillow Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 46 insider sells.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Zillow Group Inc were trading at $56.69, giving the company a market capitalization of $12.593 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.19, indicating that Zillow Group Inc is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Zillow Group Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its GuruFocus Value.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider sell transactions to gain insights into a company's internal perspective. While insider selling does not always indicate a lack of confidence in the company, a high volume of insider selling, as seen with Zillow Group Inc, may prompt stakeholders to further investigate the rationale behind the transactions.

