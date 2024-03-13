Director Christopher Hix Sells 14,929 Shares of ESAB Corp (ESAB)

Director Christopher Hix of ESAB Corp (NYSE:ESAB) has sold 14,929 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $99.1 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,479,307.9.

ESAB Corp is a global leader in the production of welding and cutting equipment and consumables. The company's innovative solutions and expertise in the industry cater to a wide range of applications across various sectors including automotive, general fabrication, civil construction, pipelines, power generation, and process industry.

Over the past year, Christopher Hix has engaged in the sale of 22,429 shares of ESAB Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a total of 16 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys reported in the same period.

Shares of ESAB Corp were trading at $99.1 on the day of the insider's transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.968 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.55, which is above both the industry median of 22.19 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for ESAB Corp.

The insider transaction history for ESAB Corp indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, which may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and outlook.

For more detailed information on insider transactions at ESAB Corp, interested individuals can refer to the SEC filing through the provided link.

