Cloudflare Inc (NET) CFO Thomas Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET), a company that provides a cloud platform for website security and performance, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Thomas Seifert, the Chief Financial Officer of Cloudflare Inc, sold 15,000 shares of the company on March 4, 2024. Thomas Seifert has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 513,603 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that time. The recent transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing on the following day. The insider transaction history for Cloudflare Inc shows a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with 102 insider sells and no insider buys reported. On the day of the sale, shares of Cloudflare Inc were trading at $99.87, giving the company a market capitalization of $32.41 billion. This trading price positions the stock close to its GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $95.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05. The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, taking into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Cloudflare Inc. The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

