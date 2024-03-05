Mar 05, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Drew, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Sophia Genetic Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call(Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Kellen Sanger, Sophia Genetics, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations. You may begin.
Kellen Sanger - Sophia Genetics SA - Head of IR
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Sophia Genetics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Dr. Jurgi Cambling, our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Ross Muken, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.
I would like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those
Q4 2023 Sophia Genetics SA Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 05, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...