Q4 2023 Sophia Genetics SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Drew, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Sophia Genetic Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call(Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Kellen Sanger, Sophia Genetics, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations. You may begin.



Kellen Sanger - Sophia Genetics SA - Head of IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Sophia Genetics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Dr. Jurgi Cambling, our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Ross Muken, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.



I would like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those