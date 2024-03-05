Mar 05, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Leira, and I'll be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Crawford & Company fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings release conference call.
In conjunction with this call, a supplementary financial presentation is available on our website at www.crawco.com under the Investor Relations section. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this conference is being recorded today, Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Now I would like to introduce Tami Stevenson, Crawford & Company's General Counsel.
Tami Stevenson - Crawford & Co - Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary
Thank you, Laura. Some of the matters to be discussed in this conference call and in the supplementary financial presentation may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
These statements may relate to, among other things, our expected future operating results and
Q4 2023 Crawford & Co Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 05, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...