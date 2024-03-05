Q4 2023 Seres Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. My name is Abbey, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to the Seres Therapeutics fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. And I will now turn the conference over to Rob Windsor of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Rob Windsor - Seres Therapeutics Inc - Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications



Thank you, and good morning. Our press release for the company's fourth quarter 2023 financial results became available at 7 AM Eastern Time this morning and can be found on the Investors & News section of the company's website.



I'd like to remind you that we'll be making forward-looking statements, including the availability of cash to fund operations, the potential sales for VOWST, including our ability to achieve sales targets and milestones, the timing and results of clinical studies and other statements, which are not historical fact. Actual results may differ materially.

