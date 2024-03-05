Q4 2023 Pet Valu Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



James Allison - Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. - Senior Director of IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining Pet Valu call to discuss our fourth quarter 2023 results, which were released this morning and can be found on our website at investors.petvalu.com.



With me on the call is Richard Maltsbarger, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Linda Drysdale, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management may make forward-looking statements which include guidance and underlying assumptions.