Q4 2023 Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the age of Angel mortgage Q4 2023 earnings call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions to ask a question. You may press star, then one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, please press star then two. Please note that today's event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Randy Christmann. Please go ahead.



Randy Chrisman - Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. - Chief Marketing & Corporate IR



Good morning. Thank you for joining us today for Angels mortgage rates Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call. This morning we filed our press release detailing these results, which is available in the Investors section on our website at w. w. w. dot Angelo green.com. As a reminder, remarks made on today's conference call may include forward looking statements forward looking statements are subject to