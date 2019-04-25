Q1 2019 Net Insight AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Henrik Sund - Net Insight AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much, and warmly welcome to our Q1 report. Together, Pelle and myself, we'll walk you through an agenda, and we will start with some highlights, an update, financial report and then we will end with Q&As. The ones that have been with us recognize the agenda. So let's get right into Q1 at a glance.



I am sure everyone following us is very well aware of that we finally received a very significant major proof point for Sye, that we are very proud of and we have been working on for a significant period to make that happen. And that, of course, leads us to, as we said last time when we explained a bit more our uniqueness, our perfect sync, low latency, broadcast quality and high volumes are giving us traction in the market. I will get back more in detail through these different