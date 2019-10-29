Nine Months 2019 Net Insight AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Net Insight's AB Q3 Reports 2019. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded. Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Henrik Sund; and CFO, Pelle Bourn. Please begin your meeting.



Henrik Sund - Net Insight AB(publ)-Chief Executive Officer



Good morning and warmly welcome to our third quarter report for Net Insight. As said, Pelle Bourn is together with me, and I'm Henrik Sund, warmly welcome. And we are -- we have an agenda to proceed, and we will look into 2019 summary, and then a business update, a financial report and then we will conclude with a summary and Q&A.



And as I am sure you are well aware of, this is my last Q report with Net Insight. So this is my sixth one.



So as a summary, I want to move on and show you Q3 in a summary. And I am proud to say that the turnaround has continued. We can now show positive operating earnings, continue to show that, SEK 3 million, despite a bit lower revenue. And also good news is a positive cash flow of SEK 17