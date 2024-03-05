Q4 2024 ChargePoint Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the ChargePoint Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.



I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Patrick Hamer, ChargePoint's Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations. Patrick, please go ahead.



Patrick Hamer - ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. - VP of Capital Markets & IR



Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss ChargePoint's Fourth quarter and full fiscal 2024 earnings results. This call is being webcast and can be accessed on the investors relations of our website at investors.chargepoint.com.



With me on today's call are Rick Wilmer, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mansi Khetani, our Chief Financial Officer. This afternoon, we issued a press release announcing results for the quarter ended January 31, 2024, which can also be found on the Investors section of our website.



We'd like to remind you that during the conference call, management will be