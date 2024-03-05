Q4 2024 Box Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, this is the operator. Today's conference is scheduled to begin momentarily. Until that time your lines again will be placed on them, use the coal. Thank you for your patience.



Good afternoon. My name is Krista, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the box Inc. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 earnings conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. So the speakers' remarks there will be a question and answer session. If you'd like to ask a question during that time, simply press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. And if you'd like to withdraw that question again, press star one Thank you. I would now like to turn the conference over to Cynthia Tonya. Cynthia, you may begin.



Cynthia Hiponia - Box Inc - VP of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to Box's Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. I'm Cynthia Hiponia, Vice President, Investor Relations. On the call today we have Aaron Levie, box Co