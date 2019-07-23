Q4 2019 Neogen Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Neogen Fiscal Year 2019 Year-End Earnings Call. My name is Brandon, and I'll be your operator for today. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to your host, John Adent, Chief Executive Officer. You may begin, sir.



John Edward Adent - Neogen Corporation - CEO & President



Thank you, Brandon. Good morning, and welcome to our regular quarterly conference call for investors and analysts. Today, we'll be reporting on our fourth quarter of 2019 fiscal year, which ended on May 31 as well as our entire 2019 fiscal year.



As usual, some of the statements made here today could be termed as forward-looking statements. These statements, of course, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. The actual results may differ from those we discuss today. The risks associated with our business are covered in part in the company's Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



In addition to those of you who are joining us by live telephone conference, I also welcome those of you