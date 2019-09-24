Q1 2020 Neogen Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 24, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Neogen First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call. My name is Adrianne, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded. I'll now turn the call over to John Adent. John Adent, CEO, you may begin.



John Edward Adent - Neogen Corporation - CEO & President



Thank you, Adrianne. Good morning, and welcome to our regular quarterly conference call for investors and analysts. Today, we will be reporting on the first quarter of our 2020 fiscal year, which ended August 31.



As usual, some of the statements made here today could be termed as forward-looking statements. These statements, of course, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. The actual results may differ from those that we discuss today. The risks associated with our business are covered in part in the company's Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



In addition to those of you who are joining us live by telephone conference, I also welcome those of you joining us via the