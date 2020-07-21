Q4 2020 Neogen Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



I would now like to turn the conference over to John Adent, CEO of Neogen. Please go ahead.



John Edward Adent - Neogen Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Rocco, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to our regular quarterly conference call for investors and analysts. Today, we will be reporting on the fourth quarter of our 2020 fiscal year and the entire year, which ended on May 31. As usual, some of the statements made here today could be termed as forward-looking statements. These statements, of course, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. The actual results may differ from those that we discuss today. The company's risks associated with our business are covered in part in the company's Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition to those of you who are joining us by live telephone conference, we also welcome those of you joining us via the Internet.