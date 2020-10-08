Neogen Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 08, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting for Neogen Corporation. Our host for today's call is Jim Borel, Chairman of the Board. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Borel. You may begin, sir.



James C. Borel - Neogen Corporation - Independent Chairman



Good morning, everyone. I'm Jim Borel, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Neogen Corporation. Welcome to the Neogen 2020 Annual Meeting. It's the 38th annual meeting of the company, the 31st Annual Meeting of Shareholders as a publicly held company, and of course, it's the first ever virtual annual meeting of Neogen's shareholders due to the safety considerations of the COVID-19 pandemic. We appreciate your understanding of the need to handle this meeting virtually, and we're pleased to have you attending today.



In order to provide a fair and informative meeting, we've established rules of conduct for the meeting. The rules of conduct can be found in the lower right corner of your screen. We'll conduct the meeting in agreement with these rules and your adherence to the rules