Neogen Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 07, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

James C. Borel - Neogen Corporation - Independent Chairman



I'm Jim Borel, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Neogen Corporation. Welcome to Neogen Corporation's 2021 Annual Meeting, the 39th annual meeting of the company and the 32nd annual meeting of shareholders as a publicly held company. And as you're aware, this is our second virtual annual meeting of Neogen shareholders due to the practical safety considerations of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year's virtual meeting, we believe, went well. And we appreciate your understanding of the need to continue to handle this virtually.



In order to provide a fair and informative meeting, we've established rules of conduct for this meeting. The rules of conduct can be found in the lower right corner of your screen. And we'll conduct the meeting in accordance with these rules, and your adherence to the rules of conduct is greatly appreciated. (Operator Instructions) We ask that questions be appropriate and concise, and we'll respond to the relevant questions during the allotted time we have today.



Let me first introduce the leadership team: