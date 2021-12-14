Dec 14, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and thank you to everyone for joining on short notice to discuss Neogen and 3M's announcement of our definitive agreement for Neogen to combine with 3M's Food Safety business via Reverse Morris Trust transaction, creating a global industry leader.



Joining the call today from Neogen is John Adent, CEO; and Steve Quinlan, CFO. From 3M, we have Mojdeh Poul, Group President of 3M's Health Care business, under which 3M's Food Safety business falls. John will start the call by providing an overview of the transaction and the strategic rationale. Then Mojdeh will expand on the rationale for 3M and its shareholders and give an overview of the 3M Food Safety business before turning the call back to John. Additionally, Steve Quinlan will provide an overview of the financial benefits of the combination.



I would like to remind our participants that some of the statements we will be making today will be forward-looking. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause material differences in our results from those projected in these statements. Information concerning risk