Q1 2023 Neogen Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 27, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Neogen Corporation First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to John Adent, CEO and President. Please go ahead.



John Edward Adent - Neogen Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to our regular quarterly conference call for investors and analysts. Today, we will be reporting on the first quarter of our 2023 fiscal year, which ended on August 31st. As usual, some of the statements made here today could be termed as forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ from those that we discuss today. The risks associated with our business are covered in part in the company's Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition to those of you joining us by live telephone conference, I also welcome those of you joining us via the Internet.



Following our prepared comments this morning, we will entertain questions from participants