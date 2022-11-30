Neogen Corp at Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference Transcript

Nov 30, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

David Westenberg - Piper Sandler & Co. - Analyst



Thank you, everybody, for joining us, and thank you, John, for coming here, we'll just skip this one. Let's start off with -- you made a big acquisition in 3M, biggest acquisition in the company's history, in my opinion, something that fits very well with the overall portfolio.



Questions and Answers:

- Piper Sandler & Co. - AnalystNow, we're looking at guidance that you gave in December of about - I think it was $1 billion in revenue and $300 million in EBITDA. Can you talk about where we're tracking relative to that, and if you have any -- maybe updated expectations around what you think that business can do now that you've seen it?- Neogen Corporation - CEO & PresidentYeah. Sure, David. Thanks. So 90 days in. Pretty excited. Things were going really, really well. The world changed from December of last year till today. We've got now, war in Ukraine, we've got the recession, we've got some other things. So when you think