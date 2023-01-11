Neogen Corp at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 11, 2023 / 04:15PM GMT

Good morning, everyone. Thank you again for joining us. Welcome to the 41st Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Edwin Zhang. I work in the JPMorgan Healthcare Investment Banking Team in New York and today, our presenting company is Neogen. Please join me in welcoming our presenter, John Adent, CEO and President of Neogen.



John Edward Adent - Neogen Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks for the thunderous round of applause this morning. Normally, at our sales meeting, I put $100 under each seat in front to try to get people to come to the front so you've missed out on that. But I am John Adent, I'll be providing an overview on Neogen. I really appreciate you being here this morning. A quick reminder that we will have some forward-looking statements in this presentation and so my attorney said, please familiarize yourself with this disclaimer.



At Neogen, over the last 40 years, we've been committed to improving food safety across the world's global food supply. Our mission is to be the leading company in the development