Q3 2023 Neogen Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Neogen Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note today's event is being recorded. I'd now like to turn the conference over to Bill Waelke, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Bill Waelke - Neogen Corporation - Head of IR



Thank you for joining us this morning for the discussion of the results of the third quarter of our 2023 fiscal year. I'll briefly cover the non-GAAP and forward-looking language before passing the call over to our CEO, John Adent, who will be followed by our CFO, Dave Naemura.



Before the market opened today, we published our third quarter results as well as a presentation with both documents available in the Investor Relations section of our website.



On our call this morning, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful in evaluating our performance. Reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings release and the presentation, Slide 2 of which provides a reminder