Q2 2024 Neogen Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 09, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Neogen Corporation second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Bill Waelke, Head of Investor Relations and Treasury. Please go ahead.



Bill Waelke Neogen Corporation-Head of IR



Thank you for joining us today for the discussion of the second quarter of our 2024 fiscal year. I will briefly cover the non-GAAP and forward-looking language before passing the call over to our CEO, John Adent, who will be followed by our CFO, David Naemura.



Before the market opened today, we published our second quarter results, as well as the presentation with both documents available in the Investor Relations section of our website.



On our call today, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful in evaluating our performance. Reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings release and the presentation.



Slide 2 of which