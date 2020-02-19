Feb 19, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to CIMB Niaga Full Year '19 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Ms. Helen Maris, Head of Finance of PT Bank CIMB Niaga. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Helen Stella Maris - PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk - Head of Business Planning & Network Management - Consumer Banking
Ladies and gentlemen and all participants, welcome to the conference call of PT Bank CIMB Niaga. Our agenda today, 19 of February 2020, is to disclose the bank's full year 2019 financial results. The company's presentation material has been released and is now available to download on our website http://investor.cimbniaga.co.id.
This presentation will be presented by Bapak Tigor M. Siahaan, CEO of CIMB Niaga; and Bapak Lee Kai Kwong, CFO of CIMB Niaga, along with members of Board of Directors and other senior management. The total time for this call is about 1 hour, which will begin
Full Year 2019 Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk PT Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 19, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...