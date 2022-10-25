Q3 2022 NOS SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Maria Joao Hewitt Carrapato Moura Landau - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - IR Director



Hi, good morning. Welcome to our third quarter '22 investor and analyst conference call. As usual, the full team is in the room with us today. Jose Pedro Faria da Costa, our CFO will give you a brief overview of the main highlights of the results, and then we'll be available to take your questions.



Jose Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - CFO, VP & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, everyone. Starting with the key highlights of the quarter. This last quarter was our best quarter this year so far in terms of commercial activity. We had around 142,000 RGU net adds, main area of growth, again being mobile, taking advantage of conversions and the 5G momentum. Overall performance is also improving in our cinema operations, with (inaudible) revenues growing in absolute terms, it was also our best quarter post pandemic. The strong operational performance, particularly in Telco, allowed very positive financial results in the quarter with consolidated revenue growth of