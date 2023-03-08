Q4 2022 NOS SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Maria Joao Hewitt Carrapato Moura Landau - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - IR Director



Okay. Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to our Full Year '22 Results Conference Call. I have the full executive committee in the room with me. As usual, Jose Pedro Faria da Costa, our CFO will give you a brief overview of the results and then the whole team is available for your questions after the presentation.



Jose Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa - NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. - CFO, VP & Executive Director



Okay. Thank you, Maria, and Good morning, everyone. I'll start directly with Slide 3 of the presentation with the key operational highlights. This last quarter ended last year in a very positive tone with strong commercial activity in line with the last few quarters with around 117,000 RGU net adds translating to full year '22 RGU growth of 4.6%. And like before, the main area of growth being mobile with 92,000 net adds with convergence products still leading consumer preferences with 18,000 convergence net adds, also taking advantage of the rollout of a best-in-class 5G mobile network