Q3 2021 Nordic Paper Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Henrik EssÃ©n - Nordic Paper Holding AB - Director of Strategy & IR



Thank you very much. Good morning, and welcome to this Nordic Paper quarterly report for the third quarter. My name is Henrik EssÃ©n, and I'm Head of Investor Relations of Nordic Paper. With me today, I have the Nordic Paper's CEO, Anita SjÃ¶lander; and the CFO, Niclas Eriksson. And with that introduction, I hand over to Anita for the presentation.



Anita SjÃ¶lander - Nordic Paper Holding AB - CEO



Thank you, Henrik. And thank you all for calling in and participating in this reporting of the Q3 report today. This is our fifth quarterly report as a listed company, and a few days ago, we passed the one-year mark as a listed company. And of course, we are very proud of that.



First of all, we would like to share the key highlights for the quarter. So during this year, we have moved from a strengthened market situation in the beginning of the strong market in Q2, and that strong market is continued in quarter three for both Kraft paper and Natural