Q4 2021 Nordic Paper Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Henrik EssÃ©n - Nordic Paper Holding AB - Head of IR and Strategy



Thank you very much. Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of Nordic Paper year-end report 2021 and the quarterly results for the last quarter of 2021. My name is Henrik EssÃ©n.



As usual, you will get a presentation from the Nordic Paper CEO, Anita SjÃ¶lander, and the CFO, Niclas Eriksson. And thereafter, we will open up for questions. Anita, please go ahead.



Anita SjÃ¶lander - Nordic Paper Holding AB - CEO



Thank you, Henrik, and thank you for calling in to listen to our Q4 and full-year report. First of all, we would like to share the key highlights.



The first key highlight is the very strong sales volumes, and this is a result from the combination of good delivery from operations and strong demand in the market. The strong demand has given us the prerequisites to continue to increase our product prices.



Percentage-wise, the largest price increases are in kraft paper segments, but the highest increases in absolute numbers