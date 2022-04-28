Q1 2022 Nordic Paper Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Henrik EssÃ©n - Nordic Paper Holding AB - Head of IR



Thank you very much. Good morning and welcome to this presentation of the results for the first-quarter 2022 of Nordic Paper. My name is Henrik EssÃ©n, and presenting today will be Anita SjÃ¶lander, CEO of Nordic Paper; and Niclas Eriksson, CFO.



I now leave the word to Anita. Please go ahead.



Anita SjÃ¶lander - Nordic Paper Holding AB - CEO



Thank you, Henrik. And thank you, all, for listening in to our presentation of the report. I would like to start this presentation by saying that despite the extremely tragic events in our surrounding world, we are very happy to report a strong start of the year.



There is a structural growing need for specialty paper, both kraft paper and greaseproof paper. And the need comes from both existing and use such as kraft paper for grocery bags, where, for example, we see customers investing in more converting lines. We can see growth for greaseproof papers in current application for food handling, but we also see increasing