Q2 2022 Nordic Paper Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Henrik EssÃ©n - Nordic Paper Holding AB - Director of Strategy & IR



Thank you very much, and good morning. On behalf of Nordic Paper, I wish you all warm welcome to this presentation of the second quarter results for this year. Today, we have Anita SjÃ¶lander, CEO of Nordic Paper; and Niclas Eriksson, CFO, on the call as well, to present the second quarter results.



And with that, I leave the word over to Anita.



Anita SjÃ¶lander - Nordic Paper Holding AB - CEO



Thank you, Henrik. First of all, I want to say that I'm really proud to present his report, a proof of very strong delivery with several new quarterly records. And this good result is delivered in the light of the turmoil in the world right now with Russian war in Ukraine, high energy prices, general inflation and lack of components, complemented with supply chain challenges. And the good result is based on the stability that is the foundation of Nordic Paper.



The underlying structural growing demand for our specialty papers for the food sector and