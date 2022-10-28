Q3 2022 Nordic Paper Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Henrik Seon -
Good morning and welcome to Nordic Paper and this presentation of our Q3 results. Today, our CEO, Anita SjÃ¶lander will give you her view of the report after which CFO, Niclas Eriksson will present the financial performance more in detail. And after that, we will, as usual, open up for Q&A. And with that, I give the word over to Anita.
Anita SjÃ¶lander - Nordic Paper Holding AB - CEO
Thank you [Henrik], and I would also like to say welcome to you that are listening in today and to you who are listening into the recording. Those of you that have followed Nordic Paper since our listing on the stock exchange two years ago are familiar with the company, but as our number of shareholders have increased by an additional 13% from the last report, I would like to take a few minutes to introduce myself and the company before we start.
I joined Nordic Paper four years ago. And for the last three years, I have had the pleasure of being CEO in Nordic Paper, but my passion and journey with Paper started a long time ago. After a summer job
