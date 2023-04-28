Q1 2023 Nordic Paper Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Anita SjÃ¶lander - Nordic Paper Holding AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, operator. And we would also like to say a warm welcome to Nordic Paper's quarter one report today. My name is Anita SjÃ¶lander. I'm the CEO of Nordic Paper. And here beside me, I have our CFO, Niclas Eriksson as well.



I have now had the pleasure to be the CEO of Nordic Paper for four years, and I joined the company -- 2018. But pulp and paper has been my passion and work-life for more than 28 years now. And what makes my heart tick and the reason for choosing to be in this business is the product, paper, because it is based on renewable resources. It is recyclable, and it's also biologically degradable.



An important aspect of our specialty paper is also that it can improve the quality of everyday life with [citizen] and increasingly important that our paper is supporting sustainability, especially when we are replacing fossil alternatives. Niclas, you've been a bit longer than me with the company.

