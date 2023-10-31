Q3 2023 Nordic Paper Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Henrik EssÃ©n - Nordic Paper Holding AB(publ)-Director of Sustainability and Communication



Thank you very much. Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the Nordic Paper Q3 report 2023. My name is Henrik EssÃ©n, and I'm Head of Investor Relations at Nordic Paper.



As usual, I have the pleasure of introducing our CEO, Anita SjÃ¶lander; and CFO, Niclas Eriksson, for the presentation today. The floor is yours, Anita.



Anita SjÃ¶lander - Nordic Paper Holding AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, Henrik. And very happy and also proud to share the results today. We are again proving the strength of our business model, and we are doing so also with a strong result that we have achieved in continued soft and challenging markets.



Important factors, always to Nordic Paper, but especially in times like these, are our focus on specialty paper, on stable niches, and uses for our paper. We have a majority of our sales to food sector, and we have lowered our