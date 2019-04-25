Q1 2019 Nexity SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Nexity First Quarter 2019 Business Activity and Revenue Conference Call. For your information, this conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Julien Carmona. Please go ahead, sir.



Julien Francois Paul Carmona - Nexity SA - Deputy CEO Internal Client, Finance, Strategy & International



Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for attending this conference call.



Let me start with an overview of the key figures of the quarter on Page 3. Nexity had a very good performance during the first months of the year. Sales of new homes were up by 7% in volume and 8% in value. If we strip out the contribution of Ãgide-Domitys, which was not part of the perimeter last year, the like-for-like performance is flat, but that's a consequence of a temporary low level of bookings by social landlords. Retail sales are up, and Nexity continues to perform better than the market.



Why are we doing well? There are, of course, different factors, but I would like to mention a few of them.