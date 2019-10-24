Q3 2019 Nexity SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Nexity 9M 2019 business activity and revenue. For your information, this conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Jean-Philippe Ruggieri, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Jean-Philippe Ruggieri - Nexity SA - CEO



Okay. Thank you, sir. Good afternoon to everybody. Thank you, and thanks for joining us. I'm very pleased to introduce this conference call with Julien Carmona, Deputy Chief Executive Officer; and Eric LalechÃ¨re, Chief Financial Officer as well; and the IR team, of course.



I would like to start with the highlights of the first 9 months of the year. Maybe Slide 3, you can see a confirming trend since the beginning of the year. Nexity has continued to show steady growth and to outperform the market. All of our business lines, Individual Clients, Commercial Clients and Local Authority Clients achieve to highly satisfactory results confirming the success of Nexity's strategy and to its real estate service platform model.



Well, first,