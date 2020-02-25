Full Year 2019 Nexity SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT

Julien Francois Paul Carmona - Nexity SA - Deputy CEO Internal Client, Finance, Strategy & International



Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining this conference call. Today in the room, you have Eric LalechÃ¨re, Chief Financial Officer; Domitille Vielle and GÃ©raldine Bop, Investor Relations, as well as myself.



In 2019, Nexity achieved or exceeded all its targets. We've made a number of commitments to the market, and we're delivering on them. Let me start on Page 3 with our 2019 business activity highlights.



Starting with Residential Real Estate. 2019 was a new record year for Nexity, with over 21,800 units booked and an 11%, sorry, growth compared with 2018, despite a challenging market, hampered by a lack of supply and challenges on the permitting side. The target that we said 2 years ago, which was to