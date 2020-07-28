Half Year 2020 Nexity SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT

Thank you and good afternoon. I'm happy to be with you, although virtually, together with Eric LalechÃ¨re, Nexity's CFO; and the Investor Relations team to report on a very challenging H1 '20. These are certainly not the best numbers ever published by Nexity, but, by and large, they confirm our ability to absorb shocks and the resilience as well as the medium-term growth potential of our business model.



Let's start on Page 3 with a quick overview of our financial performance. Nexity's revenue totaled EUR 1,716 million, down 7% from H1 2019. The EBITDA reaching EUR 163 million, down 28%, giving an EBITDA margin of 9.5% versus 12.3% in H1 '19, minus 280 bps. Operating