Q3 2020 Nexity SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Nexity 9-Month 2020 Business Activity and Revenue Conference Call. For your information, this conference is being recorded At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Julien Carmona, Deputy CEO. Please go ahead, sir. Your line is open.
Julien Francois Paul Carmona - Nexity SA - Deputy CEO, Incharge of Internal Client Company Officer & Member of the Executive Board
Thank you, everybody, and thanks for attending this conference call. Before going through the quarterly figures and business activity and revenue, I want to tell you that Alain Dinin, Nexity'sÂ Chairman and CEO, has joined us on this call, and we'll make a general introduction in French. Many thanks to that, Alain, and you have the floor.
Alain Dinin - Nexity SA - Chairman & CEO
Okay. Thank you, Julien. As you know, my English is not very good, so I want to point some points on the strategy of Nexity in French. And after that, at the end, we'll comment everything you need. And I would stay with you all the
