Full Year 2020 Nexity SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 05:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Nexity 2020 Full Year Results Conference Call. For your information, the conference is being recorded.



And at this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Julien Carmona, Deputy CEO. Please go ahead, sir. Your line is now open.



Julien Francois Paul Carmona - Nexity SA - Deputy CEO, Incharge of Internal Client Company Officer & Member of the Executive Board



Thank you. Good afternoon, and thanks all of you for being connected. Today, I'm sitting with VÃ©ronique BÃ©dague, who is the Other Deputy CEO of Nexity. She's in charge of all Real Estate Development activities, both Residential and Commercial. Also attending Eric LalechÃ¨re, the Group CFO; as well as the IR team; GÃ©raldine Bop and Thierry Cherel, our new Head of Investor Relations, who joined us a few weeks ago from the buy side.



2020 was a remarkable year for Nexity in terms of business activity and a solid year or resilient year in terms of financial results. As we guided in July last year, our operating performance bounced back in H2 '20, confirming the