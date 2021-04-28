Q1 2021 Nexity SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Thank you. Good afternoon, and thanks for attending this conference call. I'm here today with the CFO of Nexity, Eric LalechÃ¨re and with VÃ©ronique BÃ©dague, Deputy CEO, who will be formally appointed as CEO of Nexity immediately after the AGM on May 19. We suggest to walk you briefly through the slide show, and we will be pleased to field your questions afterwards.



Let me start on Page 3 with a summary of the quarter's key figures and major events. Q1 '21 was a very dynamic quarter. Business activity was very strong. Our turnover has really jumped, and we announced 2 significant disposals, Ãgide-Domitys and Century 21 France. So 14 months after the start of the health